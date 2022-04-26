Howard J. Ryan, age 97, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

