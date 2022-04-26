Howard J. Ryan Apr 26, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Howard J. Ryan, age 97, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Howard Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Howard J. Ryan Mn Grand Rapids Home Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.