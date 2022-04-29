Howard J. Ryan 1924-2022

Howard J. Ryan, age 97, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Howard was born in 1924 in Otter Creek, IA to James and Ida (Martin) Ryan. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the European Theater during World War II with the 95th Infantry Division. After the war, Howard spent 38 ½ years with the JC Penney Company managing stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marian; daughter, Linda Seehafer; brother, Carl Ryan; and sister, Mary Billings.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Nancy; her children, Greg (Michelle) Gimpl, Erica (Vance) Draheim, Brett (Carmen Freeman) Gimpl; sister, Theresa Clark; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy would like to thank Eric, Amy, Emily, and Theo Trast for all their support and the kindness they have shown us over the many years as neighbors. Thank you to Karlene Gale and Jim Funk for their continued support. A special thank you also to St. Croix Hospice for the help and care provided during this difficult time in Howard’s life.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Military honors will complete the service. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa, IA on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Howard’s cousin, Fr. Bob McAleer will lead the graveside service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.