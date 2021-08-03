Howard A. “Andy” Anderson 1934-2021

Howard A. “Andy” Anderson, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Howard was born in 1934 to Anselm and Hilma Anderson in Trout Lake Township, MN. Howard graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1952. On May 19, 1956, Howard was united in marriage to Mary Howe at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Howard was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1957-1959. Howard and Mary were stationed in Germany where Howard served as a military police officer.
Howard was an outstanding athlete, competing in track, baseball, and basketball during his high school years. He remained an avid sports fan throughout his life, and if there was a sporting event, Howard would be there, even travelling by plane to attend college football games. Howard was also known throughout the Grand Rapids area for his extraordinary Christmas light displays that were enjoyed by so many. Howard will always be remembered for his gentle manner, sweet smile, quick wit, and positive attitude. His motto was “It’ll all be okay.” He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elvie Hiipakka; brothers, Ted, Harold, Robert “Whitey” Anderson; sister-in-law, Sue Anderson; brothers-in-law, John Haikio and Everette Hiipakka; and three infant siblings.
Howard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary; daughters, Sandra (James) Underwood, Sharon (Bill) Bombardo; four grandchildren, Andrew “A.J.” Underwood, Travis Underwood, Samantha Bombardo, Alexis Bombardo; sisters, Mildred Haikio, Nancy (Carl) Tinquist; brother, Wesley (Marilyn) Anderson; sister-in-law, Joy Anderson, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.