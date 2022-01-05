Hope Sharon Thompson (Fairbanks) 1936-2021

Wake: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 after 4:00 P.M. until the service at the Center.
Service: Thursday, January 6, 2022 11:00 A.M. Ball Club Community Center
Burial: Cremation
Hope Passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Hope was born January 13, 1936 in Cloquet, MN, she was the eldest of 13 brothers and sisters. Hope attended school in Bena, MN and Wahpeton Boarding School in North Dakota and Flandreau Boarding School in South Dakota where she graduated from. In the summers during high school Hope cleaned cabins in Bena, MN. Hope met her husband Harold they were married on January 14, 1956. Hope & Harold had 16 children 12 girls & 4 boys, and raised a number of their grandchildren. Hope attended each parent/teacher conference for her kids and grandkids. Hope worked at Ball Club Head Start, she also cooked for the Leech Lake Elderly Nutrition Program for over 30 years. Hope had a goal to work until she was 103 but had a stroke in 2016. Hope did beadwork for many years, she beaded crowns for the royalty at the reservation Pow wows. Other items she beaded were moccasins, leggings, belts, cuffs, yokes, coin purses and even a guitar strap. Hope loved to read, going to Goodwill, Bingo & Casinos. She served on the Ball Club Local Indian Council, the Deer River School Johnson O’Malley Committee, Wisdom Steps Committee and the Elder Committee. Hope was a big influence in the area and will be greatly missed.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
