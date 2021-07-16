Holly M Rousse passed away on July 13th, 2021, in Duluth, Mn at the age of 37. Holly grew up in Marble, MN and worked various jobs in several towns in northern Minnesota.
Holly is survived by her daughter, Lynda (Augie Schauland). Her parents Dave and Linda Rousse. Her brothers Ryan (Jill) Rousse and Mike Rousse (Stormy Gould) as well as three nieces and one nephew.
At the time of her passing Holly lived in Virginia, MN with her boyfriend Zack Bubacz and their dog Chubs.
A celebration of life will be had on Saturday, July 24, 20212 at Dave and Linda’s residence from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The family wishes that any memorial contributions be sent to: Dave and Linda Rousse, 102 Ball St, Bovey, Mn 55709.
Any contributions will be used toward final expenses as well as to create a fund to be set aside for Holly’s daughter, Lynda.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.