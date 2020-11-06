Hilding “Swede” R. Helgren, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Hilding was born October 31, 1929 to Hilding P. and Clara Helgren in Duluth, MN. In 1947, he started working for Cliffs Iron Company, where he advanced quickly. In 1969, he was elected Vice President of the local 2073 United Steel Workers of America (U.S.W.A.) and became President when his predecessor passed away. He remained President until 1982, when the mines closed. In addition to serving as President of the local 2073 U.S.W.A., Swede also represented District 5 as a lay person on the Human Services, County Hospital, and Nursing Home boards.
Swede was previously married, and had his first-born son, Jerry. Then he met and married his life partner, Sylvia E. Jensen, on March 11, 1955. The loving couple first lived in Calumet, and later moved to rural Sand Lake south of Calumet, where they raised, Jerry, Richard, Ramona, and Cheryl. They also cared for and raised four of Sylvia’s siblings, Wayne, Ilene, Gloria, and Dona. Swede spent his working career in the iron mines and spent his free time dancing with Sylvia whenever Wayne’s band would play. After raising their children, the couple moved to Arizona in 1982 where Swede served on the Mayer volunteer fire department. In 2003, they moved to Texas, and then back to Grand Rapids in 2013. Swede enjoyed playing card games, especially Poker, Blackjack, Gin, and Cribbage.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his parents; and two sisters, Dolores Root-Vauldrin and Gladys Peters.
Hilding is survived by his children, Gerald “Jerry” (Lydia) Helgren, Richard (Kim) Helgren, Mona (Rob) Sjostrand, Cheryl (Chedy) Savaloja; sisters-in-law, Verna Rajkovich, Ilene (Patrick) Hughes, Gloria (Loren) Kantola.
He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Rob, Shelly, Becky, Justin, Sara, Megan, Linda, Valerie, Jennifer, Nathan; 13 great-grandchildren, Kelsi, Drew, Madi, Easton, Nico, Maija, Rylee, Allison, Kylee, Ragnar, Magnus, Baylor, and Rylan; one great great-grandchild, Averi; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also considered as a special grandfather to Lori, David, and Erik.
A special thank you to Oak Hill Assisted Living facility and their workers for the wonderful care they provide their residents!
Per Swede’s request there will not be a funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
