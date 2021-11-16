Hilda R. Byers, age 89, of Deer River, MN passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Homestead Living Center, Deer River.
Hilda was born in 1932 to Habbe and Arianna Cornelius in Clara City, MN and attended school. On October 17, 1952, Hilda and Earl Byers were united in marriage in Clara City, MN and they made their home in Grand Rapids, MN and raised 4 children. Hilda worked as a personal care attendant after raising her children.
Hilda loved doing word search puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and collecting snow globes.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Roger; her sisters and brothers; and grandson, Kyle Byers.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Mitch) Hammack of Huffman, TX, Bonnie (Bill) Carpenter of Grand Rapids; son, Carl (Debi) Byers of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2:30 PM at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held Spring/Summer 2022 at the Libbey Funeral Home. An additional obituary will be published later with the date and time of that service announced in that notice.
The family would like to thank Homestead Nursing Home - Deer River for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.