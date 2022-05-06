Hilda R. Byers 1932-2022

Hilda R. Byers, age 89, of Deer River, MN passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Homestead Living Center, Deer River.
Hilda was born in 1932 to Habbe and Arianna Cornelius in Clara City, MN and attended school. On October 17, 1952, Hilda and Earl Byers were united in marriage in Clara City, MN and they made their home in Grand Rapids, MN and raised 4 children. Hilda worked as a personal care attendant after raising her children.
Hilda loved doing word search puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and collecting snow globes.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Roger; her sisters and brothers; and grandson, Kyle Byers.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Mitch) Hammack of Huffman, TX, Bonnie (Bill) Carpenter of Grand Rapids; son, Carl (Debi) Byers of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Hilda’s Life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the North Central Minnesota Farm and Antique Association Building, 25313 US Highway 2, Blackberry, MN. Burial was in Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
The family would like to thank Homestead Nursing Home - Deer River for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Hilda 1932-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.