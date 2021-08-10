Herbert James Wilson 1949 - 2021

Herbert James Wilson, 72, of Deer River, died Aug. 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Herbert was born Feb. 11, 1949, in Pequot Lakes, Minn.
He is survived by his wife Sheryll Wilson, daughter Jean Valentine, sister Lavonne Mac Adams, sister Donna Kivel, brother Jimmy Wilson, brother Bert Wilson, brother Al Wilson, sister Helen Webb and his best friend Spike.
Herbert is preceded in death by his father James Wilson, mother Emma Wilson, daughter Lori Ann Jackson, brother Laverne Wilson, brother Robert Wilson, sister Mary Schenkey, sister Ruth Wilson and brother Russell Wilson.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the Service on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River.