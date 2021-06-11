Henry Schumer 1950- 2021

Henry Schumer. Grand Rapids, MN. April 21, 2021 - May 1950.
“Thanks to all my friends and supporters and to those that weren’t, see you on the other side.” Henry
Henry passed away peacefully and surrounded by his children, at the hospital ICU from throat and head cancer on April 21st 2021.
Born in 1950 in Bird Island, MN to John and Cecilia (Schmoll) Schumer, Henry grew up on a farm. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. He married and served in the Vietnam War in the US Army 101st Airborne Division. Henry Graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Agronomy. He was hired by the U of M Wild Rice Research Department. He had three children; JoyGenea, Nicholas and Nathaniel. In his free time he enjoyed tinkering with things, fishing, and watching TV, especially watching John Wayne movies. Henry volunteered in a variety of US Service Veterans organizations. In the 2000’s Henry divorced and embraced his new bachelor life and enjoyed being a grandfather. After 42 years of working for the U of M he was retired. Henry was responsible, loving, supportive, and a kind and private person.
Funeral 7-12-2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MN: Visitation 10:30am, Service 11:00am, lunch to follow. Burial 7-13-2021 at Camp Ripley Cemetery
Read the complete obit by searching on-line. To view memorial photos https://swipe.to/4751kr