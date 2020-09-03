Henry George Hanson, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in rural Deer River, MN.
Henry was born in 1958 in Grand Rapids, MN to William and Muriel Hanson. He attended school in Grand Rapids, MN. Henry served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He worked as a mechanic and owned and operated his own business prior to being employed with Itasca County from 1994-2004. Henry was a member of the American Legion in Deer River, MN. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his Ford Mustang, hunting, fishing, and working on his hobby farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Doug Hanson; and his sister, Sue Hanson.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Angela Wesley in Mosinee, WI; four sons, Jacob (Amanda) in Farmington, MN, Jeremy (Christina) of Grand Rapids, MN, Josh of Nashwauk, MN, and Jesse (Fantasia) of Bovey, MN; brother, Donald (Paula) Hanson of Grand Rapids, MN; and 14 grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.