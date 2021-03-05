Henry A. Mattson 1941-2021

Henry A. Mattson, age 79 of Cohasset, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021 at The Emeralds in Grand Rapids, MN. Henry was born in 1941 to John and Hazel Mattson in Pine River, MN.
Henry worked over the years as a truck driver. He met and married Sharon Mullenix and raised three children. He later married Mary Lou Crawford. Henry loved camping, riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, going to Arizona for the winter months, playing cards and visiting the casinos.
Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Paul Mattson; and half-sister, Eldren Kukkonen.
Henry is survived by his partner of 42 years, Mary Lou Mattson; daughter, Anna (Don) Root; son, Robert (Kathy) Mattson; stepdaughters, Connie (Dale) Gagner, Debra (Michael) Guertin and Kelley Crawford; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild due in March 2021; one brother, John (Eileen) Mattson; special niece, Melissa Trombley; dear friends, Gary and Char Steinberg; and numerous other relatives.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Monday, March 8th, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.