Heloise C. Skelly

Heloise C. Skelly, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Grand Village. 

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Heloise Skelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you