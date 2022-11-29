Heloise C. Skelly 1937 - 2022

Heloise C. Skelly, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Grand Village Nursing Home, surrounded by family.
Heloise was born in 1937 to Orvel and Clara Anderson in Grand Rapids, MN. She was raised in Arbo Township, near Grand Rapids, and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Heloise and George Skelly were united in marriage on October 13, 1956. She
worked at Kramers Ben Franklin before staying home to raise her family. As her children grew up, she became a beautician and enjoyed making people feel beautiful.
Heloise was a beautiful, well-dressed, and well-loved person. She was very involved in the community and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club and the Bunko and Variety Clubs. Heloise enjoyed bingo, dancing with George, fishing, sewing Easter dresses every year for her daughters, and doing crafts.
Heloise is preceded in death by her parents, Orvel and Clara Anderson, and brothers, Tom and Marvin Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George; daughters, Kim (Mike) Veit, Lynn Skelly; sons, Brian (Susan) Skelly, Jeff (Kelly) Skelly, Mike (Jackie) Skelly; brother, John (Alice) Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joes Catholic Church, hospice, or Grand Village.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.