Helen Ragnilde Norley was born on January 18, 1925 in Reliance, South Dakota to Gustov and Emma Gunderson. She passed away peacefully at Bigfork Valley Communities on July 19, 2020 in Bigfork Minnesota
Helen grew up the oldest of 5 children. The family moved to central Minnesota in 1933, settling in the Pequot Lakes area. In March 1942 Gust moved the family to a farm south of Bagley, Minnesota. Helen stayed behind and graduated from Pequot Lakes High School in June 1942. After high school she attended Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis, then joined her family in Bagley where she worked in the Clearwater County Courthouse.
Helen married Arthur Norley in 1946. They bought a farm south of Bagley, had 2 children, David and Karen, and worked hard to make a living for their family. 1958 brought a full-time Forestry position for Arthur and the family moved to the Thistledew Forestry Station in Togo, in 1961 a forestry transfer brought the family to Effie. Life changes took Helen and Art back to Bagley, then, some years later, they moved to Bigfork.
With each move, Helen made friends and became involved in church and community activities. She also worked a variety of jobs, enjoyed helping others and kept busy with gardening, baking, sewing and was an inspiration to all. Helen loved the Lord and freely shared her testimony.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Gustov and Emma Gunderson, infant brother Arlo, husband Arthur, son David, and brother Nels. She is survived by brothers, Rollo (Lois) Gunderson, Virginia MN and Iver (Alice) Gunderson, Bagley, MN; sister, Doris Fultz, Bagley, MN; sister-in-law, Shirley Gunderson, Bagley, MN; daughter Karen (Dean) Springer, Bigfork, MN; Grandchildren, Traci, Wade, Monica, Jason, Tammy, and Loralie; Great-Grandchildren Hanna, Mitchell, Phalen, Keegan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Final resting place: Bigfork Cemetery, Bigfork, Minnesota
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.