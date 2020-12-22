Helen Pfeifer 1930 - 2020

Helen Pfeifer age 90 passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020 at Essentia Health Duluth, MN. She was born April 6, 1930 to Theodore and Mary Hulbert . Helen married John O. Villeneuve Sr. on Dec. 21, 1946, they were a great team and worked hard to make a happy home for their family and to teach them to become proactive adults. First and foremost was God and going to Mass every week they taught by example many things: Good work ethic, always be kind, respect others and especially to help others in need. John passed away from a fatal accident Oct. 11, 1972. Helen married Joe Pfeifer sometime later and he passed away. Helen loved her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, crocheting, flower gardens, puzzle books & especially playing cards and she was good at it!
Helen is survived by: Sons John, Jim (Margie), Randy Villeneuve, Daughter Dian (Ron) Pietila, Brother Joe Hulbert.
She is preceded in death by her first husband John Villeneuve, second husband Joe Pfeifer, daughter Sande Bumgarner, and grandchildren Izaak Soule, Pauline Villeneuve, Steven Pietila, 8 sisters and 3 brothers.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Carroll Funeral Home Deer River. There will be a private family funeral mass Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Deer River. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery, Deer River.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minn.