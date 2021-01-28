Helen Margaret (Craven) Key 1924 - 2021

Helen Margaret (Craven) Key, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Maplewoods Assisted Living Facility in Cohasset, MN, after a long and fulfilling life.ob
Helen was born on July 16, 1924 in Hinsboro, IL to Carl and Lucille Craven. Helen was a true pioneer. In 1947, she moved with her husband, William, and in-laws from Decatur, IL to a small cabin in the woods near Jacobson, MN. For the first two years she survived with no indoor plumbing, and heat supplied by a wood-burning, potbellied stove. In 1950, William completed their new house, where Helen would raise her family and call home for the next seventy years.
Helen enjoyed planting a large garden and spent many summers canning, pickling, and preserving the fruits of her labor. She fried endless batches of fish in her cast iron skillets, churned butter, made cottage cheese, homemade donuts, and heavenly yeast rolls. Every fall she canned venison, made sausage from a freshly butchered pig, and rendered the lard. In her later years she enjoyed making homemade noodles with beef, a favorite of her grandchildren. Helen also enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and figurines. Her latest collection being solar bobble-heads. She loved playing cards, dancing, and attending craft shows. She especially liked reading and growing beautiful flowers. The thing she treasured most in life was the time she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her Maplewoods family, especially Krissy, Heather, and Marianna.
Over the years Helen was an active member of the Jacobson Civic Club, Jacobson Seniors, Jacobson Community Center, and the Splithand chapter of the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed worship with Pastor Leonard Palkki and members of the Calvary Bible Church in Coleraine.
Helen was a pleasure and a joy to be around and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, William “Bill” Key; son, Rex Key; four sisters; and three brothers.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Marsha (Tom) Loscheider of Jacobson, MN; granddaughter, Mary (Jake) Hibbert of Des Moines, IA; grandsons, Jesse Key of Lidgerwood, ND, and Douglas Hansen of Gilbert, AZ; great-grandchildren, Ian and Madison Hibbert, Skya Key, Landen Hansen, and Nikita Hurlbut; and her sister, Phyllis Hemening of Mediera Beach, FL.
Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in Harris Cemetery, following a graveside service on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Reverend Leonard Palkki will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Great Tails Animal Rescue in honor of Helen.
