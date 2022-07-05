Helen M. Patterson 1929-2022

Helen M. Patterson, age 92 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Essentia Health – Miller Dwan, Duluth, MN.
Helen was born in 1929 to Oscar and Alvina Heem in Little Fork, MN. She was united in marriage to Earl Patterson on July 10, 1945, in Remer, MN where they lived for several years before moving to the Lawrence Lake area of Bovey, MN. Helen drove school bus for District 316 for 21 years until she retired.
Helen was an active and involved member of Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church for many years. She was also a member of her card club for over 65 years. Helen enjoyed volunteering at Grand Village Nursing Home. She was an excellent cook and baker and crocheted 100+ afghans for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pam Reese; five siblings, Willie Heem, Dickie Heem, Donny Heem, Arlene Warner, and Allie Lehman; and daughter-in-law, Linda Patterson.
Helen is survived by her children, Terry Patterson, of Nashwauk, MN, Cynthia (Rodney) Brown, Rochester, MN; her siblings, Kae Gaetzka, Kenny Heem, Larry Heem, Linda May, and Narmie McDowell; nine grandchildren, Pete, Dena, Jon, Marc, Jill, Heather, Diane, Allison, and Jay; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM followed by the 12:00 PM funeral service at the Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 34384 County Road 63, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Gerald Stephens will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.