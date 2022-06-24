Helen J. Mathisen Jun 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen J. Mathisen, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Emeralds, Grand Rapids, MN. Per Helen’s wishes, no services will be held.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Helen Mathisen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grand Rapids Helen J. Mathisen Condolence Mn Cremation Guestbook Arrangement Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.