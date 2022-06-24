Helen J. Mathisen, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Emeralds, Grand Rapids, MN. Per Helen’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

