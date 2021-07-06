Helen Eloise Ouellette (nee Olson) 1913- 2021

Helen Eloise Ouellette (nee Olson) of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday June 23, 2021. She was 107.
Helen was born August 26, 1913 in Spang Township, MN to Charles and Edith Olson. Helen grew up with five brothers and one sister and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She worked in Milwaukee, WI during WWII in a defense plant as an inspector, and after the war worked for Sears Roebuck in Minneapolis, MN until she met Louis Ouellette of Maine. They married and made a home in Minneapolis, then Cloquet, MN and later Duluth, MN. Helen moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 2004 to be closer to her sister and longtime friends.
Helen was an artist. Friends and family treasure her beautiful scenery paintings. Her favorite saying was, “Every day is a new beginning.” She believed that having a positive attitude is the key to a long life.
She is survived by her sister, Marianne Lipscy. Together the two sisters have lived over 210 years! Helen was a favorite aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews, and she was a special friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ouellette; their infant son, Dean; and her five brothers.
A memorial service will be held in the fall of 2021.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.