Helen Carlson 1931- 2021

Helen Carlson, age 89, of Warba, Minnesota, died Tuesday, June 9, 2021, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.
Helen Mary Anne Lee was born in 1931, in Jamestown, North Dakota, to Chester and Florence Lee. In 1936, when Helen was five years old, her family left North Dakota to escape the Dust Bowl. They packed their belongings into a Model A and a truck, and drove East to Warba, where some of her father’s family were living. It was a long, dusty journey that took a week to finish, as the road were not paved. Helen remembered the journey throughout her life when she would travel back to North Dakota to visit family and friends. North Dakota was always special to Helen.
In Minnesota, Helen attended Warba grade school and was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Later, she met and married Fred Carlson, from Goodland, and the couple was blessed with one daughter. Helen worked at the dental office of Dr. Gordon LeRoux for 42 years. She enjoyed meeting and working with patients, many of whom became lasting acquaintances. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed traveling, fishing, and playing cards. She was also an avid cross-stitcher and made many gifts for her friends and family. Helen was a fan of the Minnesota Twins, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Minnesota Dental Assistant Association, the American Legion Auxiliary of Warba, and Women of the Moose.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Carlson in 2018; brothers, Ralph and Merton Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dr. Mark) Boback; and many extended relatives.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for the excellent care that Helen received.
A visitation honoring Helen will take place Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 12:00 until the 1:00 memorial service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Warba, Minnesota. Burial will be at Warba Feeley cemetery. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate.
