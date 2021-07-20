Helen (Bignall) Rice, 88, of Portland, OR passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Hazel Bignall; three sisters, Gladys Erickson, Nellie Taylor, and Colleen Bogenrief; three brothers, Barney, Arlo, and Duane Bignall.
Helen is survived by her sister, Marvel VanQuekelberg of Grand Rapids, MN; her brother, Victor (Ann) Bignall of Green Valley, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hill Lake Cemetery, Hill City, MN. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate.
