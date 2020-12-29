Helen A. Carlson 1932 - 2020

Helen Carlson, 88, passed away on December 20, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids. Helen was born to Ina (Niska) and Jack Pihlaja on December 4, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband Blaine, parents and 9 brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by her daughter Kathy (Minneapolis), sister Shirley (Minnetonka) and brother Michael (Grand Rapids) and many nieces and nephews. Before moving to Diamond Willow, Helen lived in Squaw Lake, MN. She loved the outdoors, always making sure the birds and deer were fed. She also loved her flowers, cooking and canning, making maple syrup with her neighbors, drives in the country, spending time with family and friends and of course, her dog Susie. Helen was also very active in Centennial Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting with her friends there. She will be remembered for her kindness and her smile and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held this summer at her home in Squaw Lake.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.