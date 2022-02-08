Heather R. Childs 1983-2022

Heather R. Childs, age 38, of Grand Rapids, MN went to be held in the loving arms of her Savior, with family at her bedside, she peacefully entered the Savior’s presence on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Heather was born in 1983 in Grand Rapids, MN to Roger and Keyna (Mathiason) Childs. She graduated from high school and worked at Hardees, ODC, and currently at ILO. Heather was a gift from God to her parents first and foremost, her sister, and to an extended family of Grandmas, Grandpas, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Heather had a glow that shone forth from within. She had a loving spirit that could not be contained by her physical limitations. Her genuine greeting of love came directly from her heart. No matter who you were, or how long it had been since you last saw her, she always held out her arms and gave you a big smile and a hearty hug. You knew you had been blessed. Thank you, Heather, for lifting the hearts and spirits of so many; each of our lives were truly made a littler richer. We will miss you. We will miss your HUGS and SMILES. Thanks be to God for blessing us with Heather.
Heather is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Ann Childs; grandfather, Milo Mathiason, aunt, Karen Bellefy; and niece, Mykiah Foster.
She is survived by her parents, Roger and Keyna Childs; sister, Heidi (Dana) Foster; grandmother, Alvina Mathiason; nieces, Ryleigh and Sydney Foster; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her beloved cat, Willow.
Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Pastor Dale Steele to officiate.
A special thank you to Lutheran Social Services Group Home for their care for Heather for the past 6 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Itasca Life Options, 201 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.