Hazel M. Sutton 1939-2022

Hazel M. Sutton, age 83, of Goodland, MN died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Hazel was born in 1939 to Earl Newton and Charlotte Houchin in Omaha, NE where she grew up and attended school. Hazel and Darrell Sutton were united in marriage in 1957 and settled in Bellevue, NE. There she owned and operated a cleaning business and worked for various bakeries in the Omaha area as a cake decorator. After Darrell passed away in 2006, Hazel remained in the Omaha area. She married Frank Weathers on May 1, 2010. Hazel later moved to Goodland to be closer to family.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; brothers, Earl Newton, Paul Woodford; and sister, Juanita Hobba.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Lynne (Tim) Corrick of Goodland; son, Dennis Sutton of Ogden, IA; brother, Robert “Bob” Woodford of Omaha, NE; four grandchildren, Robert Eklund, Jennifer Bates, Anton Sutton, Devin Sutton; and three great grandchildren, Evelyn, Logan, and Liam Bates.
A celebration of Hazel’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Hazel 1939-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.