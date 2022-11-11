Hazel M. Sutton 1939-2022

Hazel M. Sutton, age 83, of Goodland, MN died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Hazel was born in 1939 to Earl Newton and Charlotte Houchin in Omaha, NE where she grew up and attended school. Hazel and Darrell Sutton were united in marriage in 1957 and settled in Bellevue, NE. There she owned and operated a cleaning business and worked for various bakeries in the Omaha area as a cake decorator. After Darrell passed away in 2006, Hazel remained in the Omaha area. She married Frank Weathers on May 1, 2010. Hazel later moved to Goodland to be closer to family.

