Harvey O. Skyberg, age 81, of Bovey passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Home and Comfort Assisted Living in Coleraine, MN.
Harvey was born in 1939 to Harry and Clara Skyberg in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1957 and attended college at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. Harvey served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Grand Rapids, MN. He was untied in marriage to Rita Rupert on October 2, 1976 in Grand Rapids, MN. Harvey worked at Blandin Paper Company as computer programmer and retired in 1996. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Adeline Sutich and Irene Breslin and two infant sisters.
Harvey is survived by his wife Rita; his son, Dwayne Skyberg of Bovey, MN; daughter, Tammy Anwiler of Remer, MN; five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of Harvey’s life will be held at a later date.
