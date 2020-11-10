Harry Orville Newton Jr., 93, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Harry was born in 1926 in Grand Rapids, MN to Harry, Sr. and Ruth Newton. He attended elementary school in Cohasset, MN and graduated from high school in Grand Rapids, MN. On February 9, 1947, Harry was united in marriage to Jean Milton. They made their home north of Grand Rapids, MN and later the Balsam Area. Harry was self-employed as a logger. He was active with the Balsam Fire Department and was a grand marshall for Tall Timber Days. Harry enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Neil and David Newton; sisters, June Lane and Marion Kemppainen; and a grandson, Erik Peterson.
Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jean; three daughters, Penny (Steven) Gepner, Ruth (Ernest) Olsen, and Mary (Rory) Berg; three sons, Steven (Toni) Newton, Paul Newton, and Brian Newton; sister, Bonnie Barna; brother, Clyde Newton; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Harry’s life will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at First Church of God, Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM followed by a flag presentation with taps at the church. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate. Following the memorial service at the church, a luncheon will be held at the Cloverdale Town Hall on Co. Rd. 8 north of Nashwauk, MN. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.