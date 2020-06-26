Harriet Luoma, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020.
Harriet was born in St. Paul, MN on July 19, 1927 to George and Effie LaHood. She met and married Kenny Bloom in 1954. Together they had three children before he passed away. She moved her family to Grand Rapids, MN in 1965 where she met and married her second husband, Melvin Luoma in 1966, with whom she enjoyed 31 years of marriage before he passed.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Jerry Bloom; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ron Olson.
Harriet is survived by daughter, Phyllis Leach; grandson, Shawn Bloom; great grandsons, William Shingler, Hunter Bloom; sisters, Geraldine Dunkl, Bernadine (Howie) Drager; sister-in-law, Mary LaHood; niece and caregiver, Karen Crowder; many nieces, nephews; and special friend, Brian Jayne.
Thank you to all the staff at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for the wonderful care of our mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.