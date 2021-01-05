Harold R. Bourquin, Jr. 1926 - 2020

Harold R. Bourquin Jr. 94 years young went to be with Mom, Jan 1,2021 at Maple Woods in Deer River.
Born June 2, 1926 in St. Paul, MN to Harold K Bourquin Sr and Borghild (Bergie Hall). Moved to Deer River in 1942 where Bourquin’s Island View Resort was built. He met Dorothy Bolduc who lived across the lake from the resort. They were married in 1948. Had 3 children Douglas, Carol and Robert. Harold worked for Itasca County Road and Bridge Dept. 42 years as a mechanic, truck driver and Heavy equipment operator and also was forman. He also belonged to the Masons and Eastern Star
Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his Parents.
Survived by Son Douglas (Nancy), daughter Carol both from Deer River, son Robert (Mary) from Sidney MT. 5 Grand children, Lori Chidester (Colorado), Michelle (Guy) Robinson (Washington), Theresa (Daryl) Pederson (Deer River), Brian (Becky) (Grand Rapids), April Michalik (Wisconsin). 8 Great Grand children, Shelby (Jesse Miller), Austin, Brian Jr., Beau all in Deer River area, Paden, & Carter from Wisconsin, Grace & Cheske from Washington and 1 Great Great Grandchild Audrey Miller Deer River
A Family service Jan 16, 11am and Celebration of Life May 8 1-3 Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.