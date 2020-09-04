Harley Axel Dahl passed away at the age of 96 on September 1, 2020 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN.
Born at home in Gemmell, MN on the 4th of July 1924 to Axel and Johanna Dahl, he was the youngest of six children. Harley joined siblings Reidar, Gardar, twins Odvar and Solveig, and Nora. He attended school in Gemmell and Mizpah schools. The Dahls milked cows, raised pigs, chickens, bees, a huge garden and fruit trees. They supplemented what the farm provided with wild game and berries. Axel also worked as a carpenter and Odvar provided much needed income by trapping during the Depression years. Harley often talked about the fact that, at a young age, the log house hand hewn by his dad burned, leaving the family to spend a winter granary.
Like many of the young men growing up after the Great Depression, he left school to work in the Civilian Conservation Corps at a camp in Big Falls, MN. Harley then served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 where he trained as a tank mechanic, reaching the rank of sergeant. After army training, he served in the Presidential Guard, doing parade march at Victory parades throughout the country. He maintained his smart stride well into his 90s.
Harley met Violet Melin at a dance in Big Falls, MN. They were married on Valentine’s Day in St. Paul, MN in 1946 when he was home on leave. After his discharge from the Army they purchased a farm a short distance from the Dahl family farm outside Gemmell. Harley and Violet raised their children Stephen, Eugene, Max, and Janet on the farm and lived there for 67 years.
Harley worked for the railroad and M&O Paper Company for a short time, was employed by Kirk Christmas Tree Company, and also was a self-employed logger during the 1950s and early 1960s. He found his niche in the mid-1960s, select cutting birch veneer trees to be used in the plywood and furniture manufacturing in Wisconsin. He usually camped on the job in the woods and worked all over north central Minnesota and the Northwest Angle. He later owned a lumber planing mill, cutting white cedar logs, sawing, planing, and selling cedar paneling during spring breakup and after retirement from logging.
Loving the outdoors, Harley knew just when the pitcher plants would come up, when the dewberries would be ripe or when the moccasin flowers would bloom. His favorite place on earth was the Littlefork River and the not-so-secret fishing hole that he shared with his lifetime friend, Otis Hahn. Many tales were told of their exploits while fishing. Being a good BS’er was a great compliment from Harley.
Harley and Violet traveled many times to visit their children in Minnesota, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Florida, Oregon, and Puerto Rico. In retirement he spent countless hours in the garden, picking raspberries, splitting mountains of firewood by hand, and pruning the Christmas trees that he sold during the holidays. When deer season arrived, his time was devoted exclusively to hunting. They moved to Deer River, MN after selling their home in late 2013.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Violet; son, Eugene; great-grandson, Grayson Waddell; and all of his siblings. He is survived by his sons, Steve (Bertha Coons) Dahl of Lake Havasu, AZ, Max (Sherri Hughes) Dahl of Mizpah, MN; daughter, Janet (Ralph Gallus) Dahl of Crescent City, CA; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A very special thank you to Teri Gullickson and Charlene Hilman who have been a great help and friend to our Dad. We would also like to thank the healthcare team at Grand Itasca ICU.
There will be no funeral service at this time. A gathering is planned and will be announced at a later date.
