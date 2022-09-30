Harlan “Pete” Niles 1931-2022

Harlan “Pete” Niles, 90, died on September 27, 2022, at his home in Grand Rapids, MN.  

Pete was born in 1931, in Alma, MI to Harlan and Clarissa Niles.  He graduated from Alma High School and then proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.  He went on to be class president at Michigan Technological University and graduated with a degree in Geological Engineering. 

Tags

Recommended for you