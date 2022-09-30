Harlan “Pete” Niles 1931-2022

Harlan “Pete” Niles, 90, died on September 27, 2022, at his home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Pete was born in 1931, in Alma, MI to Harlan and Clarissa Niles. He graduated from Alma High School and then proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He went on to be class president at Michigan Technological University and graduated with a degree in Geological Engineering.
In 1957, he went to work for US Steel and married Carol McAneany. They began raising their family in Duluth, MN, moving to Crown Point, IN, and finally settling in Grand Rapids in 1966. Pete was a genuine family man and was so active in all of his children’s lives. He loved his work as a Geologist at the research lab in Coleraine and later with the University of Minnesota.
Pete had two wonderfully long marriages. After the death of Carol in 1985, Pete met Cheri Persons in 1987 and they were united in marriage in 1989. Cheri and her four sons were a blessed addition to Pete and his six children. They have enjoyed the last 32 years traveling, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and hosting and making annual trips to Pete’s ship reunions, honoring the people that served on the USS Alfred A. Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Niles; his parents, Harlan and Clarissa Niles; and two brothers, Dave and John Niles. Pete is survived by his wife Cheri Niles; his children, Jeff (Georgia) Niles, Mary (Dan) Leitch, Pete (Laura) Niles, Beth (Gerry) Werven, Katy (Doug) Eliason, Patty (Chad) Bowman, Brian (Lyn) Persons, Sean (Lois) Persons, Kevin (Erin) Persons and Dan (Shannon) Persons, 24 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Pete loved life, he was kindness and patience personified. Approaching him, you would feel his full attention without judgment, only love and a great sense of humor. His infectious optimism was a good reminder to focus on the positive. We are honored to have been a witness to his beautiful life. Pete often commented, right until the end, on how proud he was of all of his kids, and what a good life he’d lived.
Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment will be at Itasca Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic School or Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
