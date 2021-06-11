Gwendolyn Muotka 1934- 2021

Gwendolyn Jean (Karakash) Muotka, 86, formerly of Coleraine and Bovey, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.
She was born July 14, 1934, in Calumet, MN to Adam and Maxine (Robertson) Karakash. Gwen graduated from Greenway High School in 1952 and was proud of her poems published in the Blast.
Gwen was a talented crafter and especially enjoyed ceramics and making dolls. She was an avid and knowledgeable doll collector. She loved cats, and her cat, Reba, held a special place in her heart.
After raising six children, Gwen went back to school to obtain her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Itasca Community College in 1989. She worked at Leisure Hills and was the private nurse for Marge Baich for many years. Gwen was known for her work ethic, passionate care, and concern for her patients. She was recognized numerous times for her outstanding care.
Gwendolyn is survived by her children; Mark (Bonnie) Muotka of Grand Rapids, Debra Muotka of Grand Rapids, Rebecca Muotka of Tucson, AZ, Greg (Simone) Muotka of Anchorage, AK, Cindy Muotka of Grand Rapids and Tim (Vicki) Muotka of Waseca. Grandchildren; Ryan Bluntach, Kirsten (Brian) Sommers, Allison (Jeremiah Laughlin) Muotka, Haley (Trey Zahradka) Muotka, Madeline Muotka, Evan Muotka, Greyson (Basia) Muotka, Miranda (Alex) Sheltra, 7 great grandchildren, brothers’ Mike Karakash of Fayetteville, NC and Louis Karakash of Mt. Iron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Shirley Pascuzzi.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Balsam Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.