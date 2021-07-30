Gretchen L. Wunderlich 1934- 2021

Gretchen L. Wunderlich, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home at Majestic Pines.
Gretchen was born in 1934 to Robert and Lois (O’Brien) Bichel in Fargo, ND. Gretchen grew up in South Minneapolis, MN Gretchen enjoyed visiting her grandparents in Nebraska and Wisconsin. As a child, Gretchen enjoyed learning the piano and continued that love into her adulthood. Gretchen graduated from Southwest High School and attended the University of Minnesota, earning her bachelor’s degree in Art and Humanities and later her master’s degree in Library Service.
Gretchen met Richard “Bud” Wunderlich on a ski trip, and they were united in marriage on July 4, 1958. Gretchen was the head librarian for Southdale Area Library, Hennepin County Library System, until her retirement at the age of 58. Bud retired at the same time and one week later they set sail and didn’t return until 10 months later. Gretchen and Bud’s passion was sailing and racing sailboats on Lake Minnetonka, which they enjoyed for years. Gretchen was a very competitive sailor. Gretchen and Bud would set sail from Bayfield and be gone for 6 months at a time, including sailing to New York, the East Coast, and the Bahamas.
Gretchen also enjoyed spending time at their cabin near Bigfork, traveling to their winter home in Venice, FL, playing piano, quilting, and being outdoors with the sun and wind on her face.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Richard “Bud” and numerous nieces and nephews.
At this time, per Gretchen’s wishes, no services will be held.
