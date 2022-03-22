Greta A. Biersdorff Wilson 1931-2022

Greta A. Biersdorff Wilson, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Greta was born in 1931 to Arthur and Irene Mutchler in Cologne, MN. She was raised in the Cologne area, until the family moved to Hillman, MN then to Grand Rapids, where she attended school and graduated from high school. In 1947, she married Irvin Biersdorff and together they raised two children, Vicki and Joel.
Greta started working in 1971 at Johnson Dental office and remained there until her retirement in 1977. In 1972 she married Lee Wilson, with whom she enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and snowmobiling. Family and friends were everything to Greta and she will be greatly missed.
Greta is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Gerald and Gloria. She is survived by daughter, Vicki Smith of Jupiter, Fl; son, Joel (Kelly) Biersdorff of Grand Rapids; stepchildren, Corby (Mikki) Wilson, Wade (Shelly) Wilson, Rachel (Brett) Groth, Tracey (Frank) Niaes, and Kelly (Bill) Fletcher; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Greta’s family would like to thank her Saturday card friends, Leona and Ione, for so many cowboy pizzas! Leona, you helped Greta remain in her own home with all you did for her. The family would also like to thank The Emeralds at Grand Rapids, both the assisted living and nursing home. She was treated as family and was very well cared for.
Per Greta’s wishes, no service will be held. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary cemetery at a later date.
