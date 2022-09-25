Gregory T. Hagy 1957-2022

Gregory T. Hagy, age 65, of Cohasset, MN died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Greg was born in 1957 to Robert and Irma Hagy in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1975 and later attended Hibbing Technical College and earned his certification as a millwright. Greg and Riva were united in marriage on October 24, 1981 and settled in Cohasset where they raised their children, Andrea and Brian. Greg worked at Blandin Paper Co for 40 years, retiring in 2015. He served on the Cohasset Fire Department from 1987-2007, was an EMT/First Responder, and also served as Mayor of Cohasset from 2011-present. He opened GT Industrial Pump Sales & Maintenance and drove school bus for ISD 318 in 2020-2021. He adored driving bus and called the children his “littles”.

Tags

Recommended for you