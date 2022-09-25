Gregory T. Hagy 1957-2022

Gregory T. Hagy, age 65, of Cohasset, MN died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Greg was born in 1957 to Robert and Irma Hagy in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1975 and later attended Hibbing Technical College and earned his certification as a millwright. Greg and Riva were united in marriage on October 24, 1981 and settled in Cohasset where they raised their children, Andrea and Brian. Greg worked at Blandin Paper Co for 40 years, retiring in 2015. He served on the Cohasset Fire Department from 1987-2007, was an EMT/First Responder, and also served as Mayor of Cohasset from 2011-present. He opened GT Industrial Pump Sales & Maintenance and drove school bus for ISD 318 in 2020-2021. He adored driving bus and called the children his “littles”.
Greg was a member of the Masonic Lodge 408 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved deer hunting, fishing on Bowstring (his favorite lake) camping, and ATV rides. Brian’s grandpa, Jerry Carey, was instrumental in instilling his love of hunting in Greg. He loved music, even if you only got to listen to one verse. Many gatherings were held in the garage and will be remembered by those that loved Greg.
Preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Anthony Hagy; father-in-law, Ronald Fischer; and niece, Jennifer Dixon.
Greg is survived by his wife, Riva; daughter, Andrea (Trent) Petersen; son, Brian (Amanda) Hagy; sisters, Ruth (David) Hoolihan, Diana (Ron) Gates, Melissa Candelaria; brother, Robert (Debra) Hagy; mother-in-law, Dianne Fischer; grandchildren, Logan, Kaden, Tianna, Lydia, Drake, and Kynlee; his special angel, Jodi Shadley; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Cohasset Community Center followed by the 12:00 PM memorial service. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospice – Itasca Team (202 3rd St NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744). The family would like to thank Dr. Nikcevich and the oncology unit at Essentia Deer River for the care given.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.