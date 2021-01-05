Gregory Shawn White 1963 - 2020

Gregory Shawn White, age 57, Grand Rapids, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.
Greg was born in 1963 and was adopted by Dick and Liz White when he was a few weeks old. He grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Greg loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Liz White. Greg is survived by his father, Dick White of Hopkins, MN; sister, Melissa White of Deephaven, MN; brother, Chris White of Eden Prairie, MN; nephews, Conor (Deephaven, MN), Michael (Eden Prairie, MN); and niece, Ciara (Eden Prairie, MN). He is also survived by his cousins and many friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. An announcement will be made with the date and time.
