Gregory Jon Lathrop 1954 - 2021

Gregory Jon Lathrop passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on April 19th, 2021 from complications from a stroke he suffered on the day after Easter. Greg was born November 17th, 1954 to Burt and Maxine Lathrop in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
It was fitting Greg was born in the heart of the Minnesota deer hunting season as he loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, anything outdoors on the lakes and in the woods. His love of the outdoors, mainly fishing, dates back to when he and Grandpa Zwingelberg would go fishing up at Cut Foot Sioux as a child.
Greg was a U.S. Veteran and served in the United States Air Force based out of Lackland Air Force Base in the mid-1970s. Greg also lived in Washington state with family until relocating back to Minnesota in 1983.
In recent years while living in Duluth, Greg loved to continue to fish and garden. He couldn’t wait until the weather warmed up to plant his vegetable garden. He was quite meticulous and word was you would never find a weed in his oasis.
Greg is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine as well as both sets of grandparents. Greg is survived by his father, Burt of Cohasset, MN as well as his sister’s Lynn and Patti. Greg is also survived by his brothers Steve, David, and Patrick.
A private burial at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids will be held this summer.