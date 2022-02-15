Gregory C. Blade 1957-2022

Gregory C. Blade, age 64, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Gregory was born in 1957 to Iver and Dorothy (Bahr) Blade in Bemidji, MN. He graduated from high school in Newfolden, MN. Gregory and Alice Allen were united in marriage on November 19, 1982, and together raised their two sons. He worked for the Local 49 for 8 years and for Lake States Tree Service for 16 years.
Gregory enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion. Gregory had a steadfast sense of humor even through his life struggles. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; and sister, Cheryl. He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Joslyn Blade and their children, Gavin, Kinsley, Mason, Jordyn, Corbin, and Carter of Iron, MN, Travis Blade and his children, Alic and Iver of Grand Rapids; significant other, Bernadette Jones of Grand Rapids; and brother, Randy Blade of Grand Rapids.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 3:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 4:00PM funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
