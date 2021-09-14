Grace Mary Hagen 1942 - 2021

Grace Mary Hagen, 79 born May 17th 1942 in Deer River MN. Passed away at her home in Talmoon MN surrounded by family and friends September 10th 2021
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Walter Hagen, Son Tim Hagen (Sarah), Brother-In-Law John Hagen (Tami), Sister-In-Law Sandy Hunsader (Nick) Grandchildren: Josh Hagen (Jodi), Jessica Hagen, Cassidy Benham (Kenny), Tyler Moehling (Amelia), Tanner Moehling, Jessi Bloom (Garrett), and numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
Preceded By Mother Helen and Father Alvin Terry, Daughter Jody Moehling, Sister Carol and Brother-In-Law Ken Wood.
Visitation: 10 AM Wednesday September 15th, Funeral to follow at 11at Jesse Lake Lutheran Church. She will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Grace was born & attended in Deer River, MN, after graduation Grace worked in cosmetology for several years, She than married Walter in 1964. They resided in Anoka for 11 years and raised four children. Then they moved to Jessie Lake in 1975 where Grace worked in healthcare, retiring in 2008. Grace was an avid knitter she made numerous hats, blankets & socks for family and friends.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral home Deer River, MN