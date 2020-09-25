Grace Elaine Bures, 85 of Hermantown, passed away Friday, Sept. 18th at Essentia St. Mary’s with her family by her side. Grace was born March 26, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MN to Frank and Mary Bishop. She was raised in rural Palisade, MN and attended school in Palisade and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1952. Grace worked at Prudential Insurance in Mpls before moving to Duluth to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing with her sister, Deloris Bishop, where she graduated in 1954.
Grace was an LPN for 28 years, working at both St. Mary’s and Miller Dwan Hospitals.
After retiring from nursing, she enjoyed antiques, doing estate sales and traveling with her husband Dale Bures.
She lived her life with style, class, dignity and “grace”. Never one to back away from a challenge, she succeeded in every endeavor she pursued. She touched so many lives and will always be remembered as a beautiful, strong and loving person. Her children are forever grateful for the values and lessons she taught them and are blessed for the incredible life they had with her. Her light will forever burn in their hearts. Grace and Dale would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 1st. Theirs was a true love story.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Bishop; her nine brothers, John, Sam, Ed, Ralph, George, Joe, Bud, Bobby and Cornelius; her five sisters, Clara, Isabelle, Josephine, Irene and Deloris.
Grace is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Gail (David) Humes, John (Michelle) Bures, Julie (Kim) Brackett, and Lisa Beach; grandsons, Jason Brackett, Mitchell Brackett, Michael Humes, David Humes and great grandson, Lennox Humes and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 30th from 5-7 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm at the Dougherty Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 11:30 am at St. Lawrence Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd., Duluth, MN. Burial will be at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Duluth.
Memorials are preferred and can be directed to the Diocese of Duluth Seminarian Endowment Fund, 2830 E. Fourth St., Duluth, MN 55812.
