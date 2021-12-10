Gordon Richard Greniger 1935-2021

Gordon “Dick” Richard Greniger,age 85, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Gordon was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1935 to Edward and Amelia Greniger. He attended Blackberry and Grand Rapids schools. Following high school, Gordon served in the US Air Force for four years in Japan and Korea, including six months during the Korean War. While stationed at Andrews Field in Washington DC, he met his future wife, Nina Judy and they married in Circleville, WV on June 14, 1958. Dick and Nina moved to Blackberry, MN where they lived their entire married life. He worked construction and at Blandin Paper Company for 23 years, along with farming until his early retirement due to disability.
Gordon managed a Blackberry baseball team for nine years and also served as Township Supervisor for Blackberry Township. Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and did beautiful leather work for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed his cribbage game with friends at home and the YMCA Senior Center. He loved volunteering at nursing homes and assisted living places playing his accordion for the residents.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nina Greniger; three children, John “Rick” Greniger (Joni McCauley) of Grand Rapids, Diana (Wayne) Pierzina of Bovey, and Ronnie (Penny) Greniger of Cloquet; grandchildren, Shane Greniger (Cailey Seanger), Brandon (Elea) Pierzina, Zach, Amber and Natalie Greniger, Andrea (Zach) Peterson and Katie Youngberg; great grandchild, Tucker Peterson; sister, Clarice Miller; sisters-in-law, Alice Greniger and Edna Greniger; and brother-in-law, Harlan (Amanda) Judy of West Virginia.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Edward, Howard, and Bruce Greniger; sisters, Dorothy Greniger and Louise Lee.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church, 602 NE 8thAvenue, Grand Rapids with visitation beginning at 10 AM until time of service. Interment with military honors will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Blackberry, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.