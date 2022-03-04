Gordon Dean Reed 1941-2022

Gordon Dean Reed passed into glory on March 1, 2022.
Born in Peoria, Illinois, January 6, 1941, he was the eldest son of Eugene Reed and Valeria (Hancher) Reed. He grew up in Rome, Illinois and had an idyllic American childhood, enjoying the great outdoors and the freedom the 1950s afforded. He attended high school in Chillicothe, Illinois where he met the love of his life, Mary Frances Passe. They married June 11th, 1960 and enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. Gordon attended Eureka College before entering the border patrol. Gordon served as a border patrol agent for 29 years; starting his career on the Tijuana border and retiring in Warroad, MN. Gordon was an outdoorsman enjoying all wildlife but especially bird watching. His three children grew up sharing in the adventures of camping, hunting, and fishing. He was filled with childlike wonder his entire life - enjoying the beauty and majesty of all the creatures passing through the backyard. He shared his excitement for life with his ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was first and foremost a family man but also loved sports, especially NASCAR. He was a faithful member of the Catholic church for 60 years.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Mary Frances Reed; daughters, Diana (Jeff) Stampohar and Connie Ziemski (fiancé, Jay Miner); son, Eric (Julia) Reed; grandchildren, Benjamin Ziemski, Maria Stampohar, Taylor Mulaj, Bailey Ziemski, John Stampohar, Lexi Miner, Jacob Reed, Benjamin Miner, Lauren Reed, Joshua Reed; great grandchildren, Gjergj Mulaj and Beckham Mulaj; brothers, Larry (Linda) Reed, Robert (Chris) Reed, Rick (Beverly) Reed; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Valeria Reed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 315 - 21st Street SW, Grand Rapids, MN with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Father Blake Rozier will preside. Border Patrol honors will be provided by the US Customs and Border Protection Funeral Honor Team. Interment will follow in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
