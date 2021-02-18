Goodwin Moe 1942 - 2021

Goodwin Moe age 78 of Pengilly, MN died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home.
Goodie was born on December 24, 1942 in Crookston Minnesota the son of Gunnuf and Mabel (Larson) Moe. He attended rural school in Bygland Township and Graduated from East Grand Forks high school in 1960. He was in the US Army from 1964 to 1966. He then attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis for electronics maintenance and relocated to the Hibbing area. He worked for Hibbing Taconite until his retirement.
He is survived by a sister, Helen (Dennis) Sullivan, of Roseville, MN, and six nephews; Mark (Linda), Michael (Linda), Mitchel (Jennifer), Moe. Dennis Jr, Timothy (Kathy), John (Missy) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Ardell.
Goodie lived on Swan Lake where he enjoyed fishing, and lake side living. He loved to have his nephews come up to fish. He enjoyed gaming at the Casinos and sporting events of all kinds.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment: South Bygland Cemetery ~ Rural East Grand Forks, MN.
