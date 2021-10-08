Goldia Amelia (Wencel) Pula, 96, of Kelliher, MN died on October 1, 2021.
A visitation will be held at Cease Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Kelliher, MN with Rev. Anne Meredith officiating A gathering of family and friends will be held at Paul Bunyan Park in Kelliher immediately following graveside services on Saturday.
