Godfrey “Nick” Larsen 1932 - 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Godfrey “Nick” Larsen, announce his passing on October 15, 2021, at age 89. Nick was born in 1932 to Vilhelm and Agnethe Larsen in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Washburn High School and was drafted into the United States Army in 1954. Upon his discharge, he went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota, College of Education in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Parks, Recreation Administration, and Camping.
In 1958 Nick married Sonia Weeks. In 1962 he and Sonia moved to Grand Rapids to raise a family and to work for Camp Mishawaka on Pokegama Lake. Nick was an Associate Director and partner in ownership of the Camp from 1963 to 1991. He was director of Family Camp and Winter Camp, and in charge of the development and care of Mishawaka properties. He also took over the making of shields and feathers (camper awards) when his father passed away in 1967. He and Sonia continued to coordinate the making of the awards until 2019. Nick led and guided the development of Mishawaka Shores townhomes on the old girls camp property. He was proud of his work on this premier townhome development on Pokegama Lake.
Nick was a 60-year Grand Rapids community member and was active in many organizations. Chamber of Commerce (past president), The Pokegama Lake Association (past president) Ducks Unlimited (past president), Presbyterian Church, Deer Hunters Association, Board of Directors at Norwest Bank, Kiwanis, Citizens Committee to Save Downtown, American Camping Association, YMCA and Joppa Lodge in Minneapolis.
Nick was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his time in the woods of northern Minnesota. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends and always looked forward to cooking lunch and the telling of good stories around the campfire. He will be remembered as a positive role model and mentor to many youth at Camp Mishawaka as well as a good friend to so many in his Mishawaka family and the Grand Rapids community. He will be deeply missed….
Nick is preceded in death by his parents, Vilhelm and Agnethe Larsen; wife, Sonia Larsen; son, David Larsen; and sister, Elna Cobb.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristan (Tim) Hastings of Valdez, AK; son, Jim Larsen of Grand Rapids, MN; five grandchildren, Griffin Hastings, Tim Hastings, Christopher Hastings, Andrew Davalos, Matthew Davalos; and one great grandchild, Elias Hastings.
An August 2022 Celebration of Life is being planned for Nick and his wife Sonia, who passed away on July 4, 2021. Detailed information to be communicated at a later date.
The family would like to thank The Grand Itasca Hospital, The Lodge at Grand Village and Majestic Pines for the compassionate care provided during the final days of Nick’s life.
If you would like to send a memorial gift, please consider a donation to the Mishawaka Foundation.
Condolences to the family can be mailed to: PO Box 5065, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.