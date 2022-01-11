Godfrey (Bud) Gustav Alleman 1940 - 2021

Godfrey (Bud) Gustav Alleman, age 81, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN.
Godfrey was born to Godfrey and Elvira Alleman on February 20, 1940, in Giese, MN. He entered the United States Army in 1963 and was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was honorably discharged in June of 1967. He was united in marriage to Sally Jean Johnson on October 28, 1967, in Kettle River, MN. They moved to Grand Rapids, MN where they stayed and raised their family.
Godfrey worked at a variety of places, including Lamperts, Blandex and most of his life at Itasca Lumber where he retired in 2002. He was also a talented craftsman and created many beautiful furniture pieces.
Godfrey was preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey & Elvira Alleman; brother, Don Alleman, and sister Eileen (Toots) Sadlovsky. He leaves behind his wife, Sally; children: Brenda (Tony) Simonson; Wendy (Kevin) Johnson; Jodi (Carl) Erickson; and Jeremy Alleman (Becky); 8 grandchildren: Curtis (Kaylee) Simonson; Zachary (Lindsey) Erickson; Cassidy (Cody) Vredenburg; Megan (Nic) Zerfas; Ben Alleman (Britney); Katelyn Alleman; Wyatt Simonson; and Emily Alleman; four brothers, Arnie (Helen) Alleman; Bill Alleman; David Alleman & Gary (Sherry) Alleman, along with many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Matt Niemala. Burial will be at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery with a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Godfrey -, 2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.