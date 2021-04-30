Gloria June (Finke) Norgard

Gloria J. (Finke) Norgard , age 89, of Rochester, formerly of Trout Lake, went to Heaven surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Norgard in 2014, her parents Henry and Effie Finke, her brother Wendell Finke, her sister Vernell Newman, and infant son. Survived by her children Bruce (Mary) Norgard, Kevin (Cindy) Norgard, Linden (Linda) Norgard, LaRae (Jeff) Paulson; her sister Darlene Farr; her brother Richard Finke; numerous grand, great, and great great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. Condolences may be mailed to: The Family of Gloria Norgard, 3820 16th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A celebration of Gloria’s life will be held on June 26, 2021 at Veteran’s Park in Grand Rapids, MN from 1 to 4pm.