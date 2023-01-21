Glenda Gilster 1948-2023

Glenda Joan Bernu was born February 28, 1948 to Dorothy Bernu at her grandparents home in Deer Creek Township. Around 1955 their family moved to the Iron Range where Glenda graduated from Coleraine High School with the class of 1967.

In August of 1968 she married Stephen Edwards. To that union her child, David was born. On April 24, 1971 she married Harold Gilster of rural Nimrod, Minnesota. They were blessed with 3 more children, Sarah, Cathy and Daniel. Glenda and Harold enjoyed their family and life as dairy farmers. They milked until 2002 and at that time Glenda went to work nights at RDO in Park Rapids retiring from there in 2006, shortly after Harold’s death.

