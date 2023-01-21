Glenda Gilster 1948-2023

Glenda Joan Bernu was born February 28, 1948 to Dorothy Bernu at her grandparents home in Deer Creek Township. Around 1955 their family moved to the Iron Range where Glenda graduated from Coleraine High School with the class of 1967.
In August of 1968 she married Stephen Edwards. To that union her child, David was born. On April 24, 1971 she married Harold Gilster of rural Nimrod, Minnesota. They were blessed with 3 more children, Sarah, Cathy and Daniel. Glenda and Harold enjoyed their family and life as dairy farmers. They milked until 2002 and at that time Glenda went to work nights at RDO in Park Rapids retiring from there in 2006, shortly after Harold’s death.
Glenda was involved in many activities such as NFO, Farmers Union, Charter member of The Crow Wing Park Ladies Club, Orton township Election judge, member of Nimrod Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday School and she loved Bingo. Glenda was a generous helper for just about any organization or person that needed it. She was Honored as the Grand Marshall for the Nimrod Jubilee Days Parade in 2022.
On January 7, 2023 Glenda passed away at her home in Nimrod at 74 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Glenda in death are husband Harold, parents Rudolph and Dorothy Ranta, infant brother, Gary Ranta, brother, Gregory Ranta, parents-in-law, Alfred and Evelyn Gilster, brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Nancy Gilster and brother-in-law, Rollin Sycks.
Survivors include her daughters: Sarah (Matthew) Dosdall of Elk Point, SD, Cathy (Keith) Myers of Park Rapids, sons: David (Karlene) Gilster of New York Mills, Daniel (Tamatha) Gilster of Sebeka, grandchildren: Sara Gilster, Joshua (Ulrike) Dosdall, Lauren (Myien) House, Malaysia Gilster (Malik Sheppard), Trey Gilster, MacKenzie Gilster, Jayden Gilster, Tucker Gilster, Finley Gilster, great-grandchildren: Melody and Silas Dosdall and Maliyah Sheppard, sisters: Gloria (Daryll) Huwe, Geraldine (Denny) Morgan, brothers: Gordon (Barb) Ranta, Galen Ranta, George Ranta, sisters-in-law: Karen Ranta and Doreen Sycks; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Funeral services were held for Glenda Gilster, age 74 of Nimrod, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Nimrod Lutheran Church in Nimrod, Minnesota with Reverend Timothy Schmeisser officiating. Congregational hymns were accompanied by Lolita Myers. Pallbearers were Glenda’s grandchildren: Sara Gilster, Joshua Dosdall, Lauren House, Malaysia Gilster, Trey Gilster, MacKenzie Gilster, Jayden Gilster, Tucker Gilster and Finley Gilster. Honorary Pallbeareres were Glenda’s great-grandchildren: Melody Dosdall, Silas Dosdall and Maliyah Sheppard. Glenda was laid to rest in Nimrod Cemetery, Nimrod, Minnesota.