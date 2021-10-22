Glen “Skip/Andy” Anderson 1932 - 2021

Glen “Skip/Andy” Anderson, age 89, was reunited with his best friend, his beloved wife of 68 years, Lois Anderson, on October 14, 2021. For 17 days he was separated from Lois by her death on September 27, 2021. He resided at The Landing of Stow, Ohio, in Memory Care. He was born to Adolph and Mabel Anderson on March 3, 1932, in Amery, Wisconsin.
Skip grew up in Amery, WI, then moved to Mpls./St. Paul to begin working. After he married Lois on June 18, 1953, they settled on the east side of St. Paul. He eventually worked at the St. Paul City School District, Maintenance Dept. as a truck driver and on the Grounds crew. Over 35 years, “Andy” helped line many high school football fields and flooded many outdoor hockey rinks. When he would go with Lois to local HS games, he would proudly say, “Look at how good that field/rink looks tonight!”
Upon retirement, Skip and Lois built a home on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids, MN. They spent 34 years in Grand Rapids boating, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. They took many hunting and fishing trips together in their truck camper. Their most memorable adventure was a 6-week camping and fishing trip to Alaska. Due to health issues, they moved to Ohio in 2020 to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law.
Skip will be greatly missed by his daughter Debbe (Steve) Webster, grandson Ryan (Caitlin) Webster and great-granddaughters, Charlie and Callie Webster. He is survived by many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Kitty Wiuff, John, Wally, Zane, and Dean.
A special thank you to the staff of The Emeralds, Grand Rapids, MN, Homestead Hospice, Akron, OH, and The Landing of Stow, OH, for their loving and exceptional care of Glen. Condolences and memories of Skip can be shared with the family at www.cremationsocietyofmn.com. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.