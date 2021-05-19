Glen Robert Bourman 1950-2021

Glen Robert Bourman, age 70 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021 while surrounded by his family and friends at his home in Talmoon MN. Glen was born on June 23, 1950 at his family’s home in Grygla MN to John and Dorothy Bourman. He grew up working at the family home making shims and lathe.
On July 11, 1970 he married the love of his life, Linda. Together they raised 3 children, which were his pride and joy.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1978. After serving his country, Glen worked many years as a supervisor at Valley Forest Resources in Marcell, MN and later for Lonza Incorporated in Cohasset MN. At the age of 57, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, to which was the contributing factor of his death.
Glen will be dearly missed with his endless amount of jokes and story telling. His compassion and love for his wife, three children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren was so strong and will be missed by all.
He is preceeded in death by his parents John and Dorothy, brothers Dave, Bob, Pete, Conrad and Galen; sisters Shirley and Alice.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Linda, his children Carolyn (Steve) Box of Merrifield, Robert (Tami) Bourman of Talmoon, Sarah (Brian) Trombley of Grand Rapids. Grandchildren Jacob (Elizabeth) Box, Randy (Kayla) Rosato, Charles Box, Brody Box, Garrett (Allison) Trombley
Miranda (Alex) Hazzard, Madisen Bourman and Chas Bourman.
Great grandchildren Declan Box, Nolan Box and Asher Rosato. Brother Ronnie, sister’s Sharon, Bonnie, Marlene, Donna, and Iris.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 2 pm at the Marcell Community Church in Marcell followed by the 3 pm funeral sevice. A military honor presentation will commence outside the church after the funeral, then a meal at the Marcell Family Center. (Within walking distance of the church). A private burial will be held for the family sometime later this summer. Arrangements are being provided by Carroll Funeral Home. Deer River, MN